Surrender, NBI chief urges Guo

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago has urged suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who is apparently in hiding, to surrender and attend the Senate hearings.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Santiago clarified that the arrest order issued by the Senate was for contempt and was not related to the criminal cases against Guo that have been filed with the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“If Mayor Alice is listening, there’s no problem that cannot be resolved. She should communicate, surrender to the Senate, and attend the hearings. Everything can be sorted out if she explains her side,” Santiago said.

“There are no charges against her yet. The Senate warrant is for her non-attendance and contempt. So, if I were Mayor Alice, I would coordinate with the Senate to resolve this issue,” he added.

When asked if there had been any indication of Guo’s intention to surrender, Santiago said there had been none.

“Not yet. I hope Mayor Alice hears my appeal. Surrendering would not put her at a disadvantage,” he said.

To recall, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, issued an arrest order for Guo and several others due to their repeated failure to attend the Senate hearings on her alleged involvement in the questionable operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in her town.

The arrest order included Nancy Gamo, Dennis Cunanan, Wenyi Lin, Seimen L. Guo, Jian Zhong Guo, Wesley Guo and Sheila Guo.

Gamo was arrested and detained at the Senate but was released after testifying at the hearing on Monday. Cunanan also appeared at the hearing and was also freed from Senate detention.