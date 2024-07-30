Storm infra damage hits P4B

The damage to infrastructure following the recent onslaught of typhoon “Carina,” tropical depression “Butchoy,” and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat has topped P4 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Its latest report showed that the 341 infrastructures destroyed totaled P4,263,026,035.01.

Most of the damage was reported in Central Luzon, with 122 destroyed infrastructures valued at P1,683,369,230.17, followed by the Ilocos Region with 115, totaling P1,583,382,290.46.

Meanwhile, crop losses rose to over P1 billion.

According to the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, production losses increased to 18,086 metric tons (MT), amounting to P1.17 billion.

Some 40,904 farmers were affected by the storms, damaging 42,708 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas, of which more than 73 percent are recoverable.

Rice output was the most affected, with a volume loss of 10,272 MT worth P660.60 million. Of the value losses, P200 million to P250 million were reported in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, fisheries suffered a production loss of P360.80 million; high-value crops of P79.35 million; and corn output at P65.40 million.

Livestock and poultry registered losses of 5,593 head, including chicken, swine, cattle, goats, sheep, ducks and buffalo, valued at P1.32 million; while damage to farm machinery was estimated at P1.6 million.