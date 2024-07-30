Storm damage to infra climbs at P4-B, agri at P1-B

The cost of damage to infrastructure following the recent onslaught of Typhoon Carina enhancing the Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, and Tropical Depression Butchoy has reached over P4 billion, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Its latest report shows that 341 infrastructures were destroyed due to the inclement weather, amounting to P4,263,026,035.01.

Most of the damage was recorded in Central Luzon, with 122 destroyed infrastructure valued at P1,683,369,230.17, followed by the Ilocos Region with 115, costing P1,583,382,290.46.





Meanwhile, crop losses rose to more than P1 billion.

According to the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday, production loss increased to 18,086 metric tons (MT), amounting to P1.17 billion.

A total of 40,904 farmers were affected by the storm, damaging 42,708 hectares (ha) of agricultural areas, of which more than 73 percent are recoverable.





Rice output remains the most affected, with a volume loss of 10,272 MT worth P660.60 million; of the value losses, P200 million to P250 million were reported in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, fisheries had a production loss of P360.80 million, high-value crops at P79.35 million, and corn output at P65.40 million.

Livestock and poultry also registered a loss of 5,593 heads, including chicken, swine cattle, goats, sheep, ducks, and buffalo, valued at P1.32 million, while damages to farm machinery were estimated at P1.6 million.

DA said it will be deploying interventions to affected farmers, including seed distribution; the provision of the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; the Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas; and the deployment of available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation.

4.8 million people affected

The combined effects of Habagat, ‘Carina, and ‘Butchoy’ have affected 1,317,111 families or 4,839,002 persons.

From this population, 27,112 families, or 108,083 people, remain inside 848 evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said a total of P321 million worth of aid has been distributed to affected families.