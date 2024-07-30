Senator files Anti-POGO Act

A bill has been filed in the Senate seeking to repeal the law taxing the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

In support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive on a total ban on POGOs, Senator Joel Villanueva filed Senate Bill No. 2752, or the “Anti-POGO Act.”

The proposed measure calls for the permanent cancellation of all POGO licenses issued by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the ecozones.

All POGOs will be given 30 days from the effectivity of the law to cease their operations.

“In case of failure or refusal to comply with this section, the penalty of imprisonment of 12 years and one day to 20 years, or a fine of P100,000, or both shall be imposed upon such POGOs and/or upon its beneficial owner/s, directors, officers, stockholders, members, or employees, as the case may be,” the bill reads.

“If the offender is a foreigner, he or she shall be deported and barred from subsequent entry into the Philippines after serving his or her sentence,” it adds.

Likewise, the proposed measure states that the Bureau of Internal Revenue shall have continuing authority to collect the POGOs’ unpaid taxes even after the repeal of the tax law.

The measure also provides for a Workers Transition Program to be implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment for the affected Filipino workers in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and other relevant agencies.

Villanueva said the POGO ban should lead to the repeal of Republic Act 11590 or the Act Taxing POGOs, which was signed into law in 2021.

The POGO tax law amended the National Internal Revenue Code to improve the collection of taxes from POGOs and impose additional taxes aside from the franchise tax on their operations.

“The evidence of crimes and social ills from POGO operations immensely overwhelm the benefits the Filipinos get from the taxes they pay,” Villanueva said.

Probe on displaced POGO workers

In a related development, Senator Robin Padilla sought a Senate investigation into the government’s plans for the estimated 40,000 Filipino workers who will be displaced by the closure of POGOs.

Padilla filed Senate Resolution 1091 directing the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media to hold an inquiry on the matter.

“Considering the thousands of Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the impending closure of POGO operations in the country, the public has the right to be informed of the planned actions and programs to be implemented by the government to address this issue,” he said in his resolution filed Monday evening.