Seafarer sector needs to evolve, says Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that there is a need to adapt to the evolving demands of the nation and the global maritime industry.

In his message during the 201st Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy read by Presidential Assistant on Maritime Concerns Secretary Andres Centino, Marcos said his administration wants to improve the country’s maritime education.

“We assure you that we will continue to improve our country’s maritime education sector to make it more responsive to the evolving needs of our nation and the global maritime industry,” Marcos said.

“With all the initiatives the government is pursuing in the maritime sector, I am certain that we will be ushering in a new breed of Filipino sailors who will change our maritime landscape and even the rest of the world for the better,” Marcos added.

Among the government’s efforts to advance maritime education are the updated standards for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering programs.