SCUTTLEBUTT

“It’s an insult to the Filipino people,” a disgruntled insider fumed. “People are losing their homes, and these officials are gallivanting around Paris.” Interestingly, this isn’t the first time these officials embarked on a questionable foreign trip. Just two months ago, they were also seen jetting off to Turkey. Coincidentally, that city is known for its dazzling diamond trade.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, right? Or perhaps a certain group of officials’ best investment. Who knows?” a well-placed insider quipped.

“It’s mind-boggling how these people can justify leaving the country in the middle of a crisis,” another disgruntled insider said. “And Turkey? Really? The timing of these trips is suspicious, to say the least.”

While the public grapples with the challenges brought by the typhoon, another insider said these officials seem oblivious to the plight of their constituents.

It’s hard not to raise an eyebrow at the sudden surge of interest in sports among public officials. Were these trips truly about patriotism and sportsmanship, or were there other, more lucrative motives? Or maybe the funds for the flood control projects were converted into fine jewels?

Tiziana Celine Piatos

Bataan becomes an ecological hotspot

Another motor tanker was buffeted by the inclement weather brought on by the habagat, according to the maritime grapevine, which means three vessels are now the source of worries over oil spills.

A source told DAILY TRIBUNE that besides the Philippine-flagged industrial fuel tanker MT Terra Nova and the MTKR Jason Bradley, which both sank in Bataan waters, the diesel tanker Mirola 1 ran aground in Bataan.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has yet to confirm the third incident.

Last Thursday, the Terra Nova, carrying 1.4-million liters of industrial fuel, was heading to Iloilo when it capsized 3.6 nautical miles east off Lamao Point in Limay.

Sixteen of its 17 crewmen were rescued, while one fatality was reported. On Friday, the PCG started collecting oil to prevent the toxic slick from spreading.

An oil spill interagency task force was created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday to attend to the problem which is becoming frighteningly frequent.

Meanwhile, the Jason Bradley encountered problems in the vicinity of Barangay Cabcaben, Mariveles, Bataan.

Coast Guard Station Bataan commander, CG Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina, said the vessel carried no toxic cargo on board except for its fuel.

The PCG on Sunday said the shipping company was preparing the equipment for the salvage operation that is estimated to take one to two weeks to complete.

Vivienne Angeles