Ride-hail apps Grab and Move It backed drivers through Carina

MANILA, Philippines, 29 July, 2024 – Various alliance groups comprising driver, delivery, and rider partners of leading ride-hailing platforms Grab Philippines and Move It have praised the proactive initiatives of the two transportation network companies (TNCs) in ensuring their safety and mitigating the impact on their income from Typhoon Carina and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

In a joint statement, the Motorcycle Taxi Community, Habalyeros, TNVS Community Philippines, and One Goal Rider Community commended Grab and Move It for implementing measures that prioritized their safety while allowing them to continue providing services. This balance helped them meet both their financial needs and personal well-being during Carina.

“Sa aming hanay, hindi madali ang desisyong itigil ang aming pang-araw-araw na paghahanap-buhay sa paghahatid ng mga pasahero, kahit na paiba-iba ang lagay ng panahon. Ito ang aming pangunahing pinagkukunan ng kabuhayan. Kaya’t labis naming pinahahalagahan ang suporta ng Move It at ng Grab dahil nararamdaman namin na sila ay aming maasahan sa pagsigurado na kahit papaano kami ay kikita pa rin habang ligtas na bumabiyahe sa kalsada,” said Romeo of the Motorcycle Taxi Community.

At the onset of Typhoon Carina, Grab and Move It proactively communicated to their partners, advising them to prioritize their safety and well-being, and activated programs designed to protect the economic welfare of partners, especially those affected by the harsh weather conditions. Among these programs are the following:

GrabCare & Move It Malasakit Calamity Assistance Programs

Through the GrabCar and Move It Malasakit Calamity Assistance Programs, drivers and riders severely affected by Typhoon Carina have the opportunity to submit assistance claims via their respective help centers. Each situation is meticulously evaluated by a dedicated incident response team, ensuring that every case receives the necessary attention, prompt action, and comprehensive support. As of today, approximately P2.4M has been disbursed, with additional applications currently being processed.

OneGrab Relief Efforts

Community leaders from various Grab and Move It driver and rider communities have launched a series of relief operations in disaster-affected areas throughout Metro Manila. Volunteers, comprised of dedicated drivers and riders, visited Caloocan, Montalban, Rizal, Malanday, Navotas, Pasay, and Marikina to distribute more than 2,500 relief packages. More than 3,800 cleaning kits and hygiene sets were also donated to various organizations and local government units.

Revised Platform Metrics

In light of Typhoon Carina, Grab and Move It are adopting a more relaxed approach towards platform metrics such as passenger rating and feedback. This adjustment aims to support the earning potential of drivers and riders who choose to remain online during these difficult times.

GrabFinance Loan Payment Holiday

To ease the financial strain from Typhoon Carina, Grab and Move It are offering a Loan Payment Holiday, pausing daily loan payments for drivers and riders. This aims to lessen their financial burden during this challenging period.

For safety, Grab uses its GrabMaps navigation system, with real-time updates from active riders and delivery partners to ensure safe and passable routes.

“Nakaka-proud na makita na buong-buo ang bayanihan sa buong komunidad ng Grab at Move It mula sa aming mga drivers at riders, pati na rin sa mga namumuno ng dalawang platforms,” according to Ninoy of TNVS Community Philippines.

“Ikinatutuwa rin ng ating mga kasamahan ang patuloy na dayalogo na isinasagawa ng Grab and Move It upang sama-sama kaming makagawa ng mga solusyon para matulungan ang mga nasalanta ng bagyo sa ating hanay. Napaka-halaga na malaman na marami kaming magkakasangga sa pagbangon, kasama ang Grab, Move It, at ang mga masisipag na driver at rider sa ating napakalakas na komunidad,” he added.