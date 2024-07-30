Remulla bares new fairness guidelines for DoJ hiring

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla announced on Tuesday new guidelines designed to institutionalize fair and equitable practices in the recruitment, selection, appointment, and promotion processes within the Department of Justice (DoJ). The initiative aims to ensure a consistent and just standard for managing career opportunities for its workforce.

Remulla issued Department Circular No. 017 on 26 July, which adopts the Omnibus Guidelines for the Equal Employment Opportunity Principle (EEOP), in line with Civil Service Commission (CSC) Memorandum Circular No. 24, s. 2016. The circular mandates fairness in employment practices within the government service and integrates the EEOP into the DoJ’s human resource systems.

DC 017 applies to DoJ officials, permanent employees, and those on contract or job orders, including personnel from regional, provincial, and city prosecution offices nationwide. It underscores the incorporation of EEOP principles into four core human resource management systems of the DoJ: (i) Recruitment, Selection, and Placement (RSP); (ii) Learning and Development (LD); (iii) Performance Management (PM); and (iv) Rewards and Recognition (RR).

A key aspect of the circular is the DoJ’s commitment to merit-based, fair, and equal practices in hiring, selection, and promotion. Decisions will be grounded on the qualifications and skills necessary for the effective performance of job duties.

The circular also highlights the importance of providing employees with fair access to training, seminars, workshops, and other capacity-building activities, as well as recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance and ethical behavior.

“Adhering to universally accepted human resource management principles is crucial to the administration of justice. The welfare of our workforce is our foremost priority,” Remulla stressed.

The guidelines aim to eliminate barriers and discrimination in all human resource actions, fostering a healthy, efficient, and productive work environment for all DoJ employees.

Approximately 5,562 officials and employees, including prosecutors from the Office of the Secretary, DoJ Proper-National Prosecution Service, Regional State Prosecution Offices, and City/Provincial Prosecutors across the Caraga Region, will benefit from the new guidelines.