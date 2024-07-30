Redeeming a place in history (2)

The essence of the grant of autonomy to local government units (LGUs) is the devolution of the powers of the central authority. National powers are generally delegated, except those which touch on the sovereignty and integrity of a state, as defined in the autonomy law.

Political scientists theorized this political and administrative arrangement as an effective tool of governance to address restiveness in a society peopled by assorted “bangsa” or races, histories, religions and cultures, a fertile ground for misunderstandings leading to rifts. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Government in Muslim Mindanao showcases this politico-administrative setup.

During the administration of President Fidel Ramos, there was an earnest attempt to recognize the heroism of Filipino martyrs who died fighting in the battles for independence. In fact, a special body was created by the President for the purpose of identifying these fallen heroes. This writer, then an Undersecretary at the Department of Tourism, recalls vividly the inclusion of a Moro, Sultan Kudarat, among those being considered for national hero but, unfortunately, for reasons not properly explained the move fizzled out.

Now there is good reason to believe the idea conceptualized by then President Ramos will see the light of day. The enactment of the Bangsamoro Autonomy Organic Act has given it impetus. The law created the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage, and with Commissioner Ruholla Bobby Alonto, a Moro in heart and deed, at its helm we have good reason for optimism.

Under Republic Act 11054, the Bangsamoro Organic Law, the National Government transfers the management of Bangsamoro historical and cultural sites currently under the jurisdiction of the National Historical Commission and other national government agencies to the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (BCPCH), which RA 11054 created.

The Commission is granted powers to include, inter alia, “writing the history of the Bangsamoro people, the identification, declaration, validation and monitoring of historical shrines and sites, including the installation of markers and landmarks in the Bangsamoro Region.”

But what was the recent trigger for this move?

On the initiative of Sultan Majul Gandamra, a lawyer and mayor of the Islamic City of Marawi, the Sangguniang Panglunsod enacted a series of resolutions that will lead to the recognition of the valor, gallantry and heroism of one of the fallen leaders of the pre-colonial resistance movement in the city.

The first Resolution (No. 56-03, series 2024) is entitled, “Resolution Declaring the Site of the 1891 and 1895 Battles of Marawi in the Islamic City of Marawi, Lanao del Sur, as Historical Landmarks...” This was jointly sponsored by Kagawad Abdani Tagoranao Alonto, a professor and veteran local legislator; Senior Kagawad Princess Pala L. Gandamra a medical doctor; and Kagawads Mohammad Shaquelle L. Gandamra SK president; Abdulwali B. Dalidig; Abdulrahim L. Lao; and Anisah Dimal.

A sister Resolution (No. 25-04, series of 2024) is entitled, “Resolution Declaring Kota Marawi, which Comprises Barangay Bubong a Marawi, Barangay Bangon, Barangay Lokes a Datu, Barangay Fort, Barangay Green, and Barangay Saber, as Historical Landmarks of the Islamic City of Marawi, Lanao del Sur.” It has the same sponsors as the resolution earlier mentioned. This resolution, however, is in the nature of an ordinance because it lists “Prohibited Acts” and provides for a penalty for desecration, defacing, destruction, etc. of these markers.

Another resolution which is meaty and very significant will be discussed in the following articles.

We invite readers to kindly follow the succeeding articles because they will narrate historical facts which had, for decades, been buried in anonymity but will significantly influence one’s perspective of the history of the Moro Resistance Movement which hitherto has not been revealed.

We promise that after reading these articles, a reader’s outlook about Filipino martyrs who lost their lives in defense of the homeland against foreign dominion will take a new course to include the Muslims.

amb_mac_lanto@yahoo.com