LOOK: Activists hold a protest at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on 30 July 2024, coinciding with the visit of United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to the country. The protesters are opposing the dialogue between the top US officials and their Philippine counterparts, claiming it would raise tensions with China and the Asia-Pacific region. Analy Labor









