QC Councilor Pilar honored at Luminare Awards

Quezon City Tandang Sora District Councilor Emmanuel Banjo A. Pilar was honored with the "Best in Legislation, Excellence in Good Governance, and Dedicated Leader in Humanitarian Service" award at the 9th Asia Pacific Luminare Awards, held at the Heritage Hotel Manila on Sunday, 28 July, 2024.

Pilar thanked Asia Pacific Luminare for the recognition and dedicated his win to his wife, Congresswoman Marivic Co-Pilar, their children, and their constituents.

Pilar’s recent initiatives include filing a resolution to commend Deo Balbuena, known as "Diwata" on social media, for his contributions to the Filipino community. Balbuena’s eatery, Diwata Pares Overload, has gained significant attention on social media, attracting celebrities, internet personalities, and ordinary citizens alike.

The Asia Pacific Luminare Awards recognize individuals and companies across Asia for their significant contributions to their communities. The awards celebrate those who have positively impacted the lives of others through their dedication and selflessness. Recipients are selected based on nominations by peers or beneficiaries of their work.