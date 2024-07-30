Protect my family, Sara urges allies

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday called on her allies and supporters to ensure the safety of her family and to prevent anyone from harming them.

“I have only one request from you — the safety of my family. Do not allow any violence against my mother, husband, and four children, whether in person or on social media. Under no circumstances should anyone who intends to harm them be allowed to get away with it,” Duterte said in a statement, following the recall of 75 police officers assigned to protect her.

Duterte expressed her gratitude to her supporters and allies who volunteered to be part of her security team.

“I thank Senators Bato dela Rosa, Bong Go and Robin Padilla, as well as AFP and PNP personnel, women, and ordinary Filipinos who have agreed to help with my security concerns,” she said.

“Don’t worry about me, and there’s no need to contribute money for my security. Serving in government means sacrificing one’s life for the people. We all know that’s part of public service,” she added.

Dela Rosa has called on former military and police personnel to provide security for the Vice President.

PNP Chief PGen. Rommel Marbil had said the 75 police bodyguards assigned to Duterte were redeployed to bolster police forces in the National Capital Region.

But in an open letter, Duterte accused Marbil of misleading the public, claiming that the recall of her security detail was an act of “political harassment” and it targeted her most trusted security personnel.

Now a PSC sub-unit

Meanwhile, the Presidential Security Command said the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) will now operate as a sub-unit under the PSC.

The PSC, formerly known as the Presidential Security Group (PSG), is responsible for providing close-in security to Philippine presidents.

In a message to Palace reporters, PSC chief Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales emphasized the command’s commitment to its core mission of securing the President, while taking on the added responsibility of safeguarding the Vice President.

“The PSC will continue to be a professional and mission-oriented Armed Forces of the Philippines unit,” Morales said.

“We are fully committed to accomplishing our new task of securing the Vice President,” he added.

Senator to PNP: Stay professional

In a radio interview on Monday, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed the need for the PNP to maintain its professionalism and integrity, particularly amid the recent controversy on the withdrawal of security details for high-ranking officials, including himself and Vice President Duterte.

“I said that she (VP Duterte) is not alone. What I mean is that if she needs security, there are citizens willing to provide it for her, like us. Furthermore, she is not alone because I too had my security detail removed, and it happened even before hers. You probably know this happened about three weeks ago,” Go said in the vernacular.

“You know, our job takes us to every corner of the Philippines, and there is always the risk and threats to our lives. But I am used to it. No matter where we are, we keep going,” he said.

As vice chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Go expressed his deep concern about recent developments within the PNP that is affecting the security of some public officials and the general public.

“As I said to the DSWD in distributing aid and in what the police are doing now: Don’t be selective. Don’t mix it with politics. Just do what is right without favoritism or bias.”

“My constant advice to the police is: Be professional and just do what is right — protect the lives of every Filipino and fulfill your duties according to the law. Our law enforcement officers should remain professional and true to their sworn duty for the sake of the nation,” Go said.

Despite his concerns, Go highlighted his longstanding commitment to the police force, specifically mentioning his advocacy for better compensation for officers as part of his broader efforts to support law enforcers’ welfare, integrity, and effectiveness.

“Nevertheless, I have always been fully supportive of our uniformed personnel, both before and now. As a legislator, I continue to fight for the rights and welfare of police officers who are dedicated to their duties.”

Solon defends PNP

On the other hand, Manila Rep. Joel Chua defended the PNP from criticism.

Chua suggested that instead of accusing the PNP of political harassment with the recall of her police escorts, Duterte should focus on her responsibilities as Vice President.

“The PNP’s statement is clear: they reduced her security personnel to focus on more important and deserving priorities. In my opinion, the Vice President should respect and trust the PNP’s decision, as they are more knowledgeable about this,” Chua said.

“The PNP’s response is also clear that there will still be sufficient security personnel left for VP Sara, and the police have assured that they can protect the Vice President, so I do not see any harassment in what the PNP did.”

Despite the recall of the 75 police officers, the VPSPG still has 355 security personnel.