Petecio books Last 16 slot

Nesthy Petecio marches into the Round of 16 in the women’s featherweight division after a unanimous decision victory over Jaismine Lamboria of India at the North Paris Arena during the Paris Olympics early Wednesday (Manila time).

The Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist utilized her height advantage, skillfully evading Jaismine's long limbs while landing timely punches from start to finish.

Petecio will face home bet Amina Zidani in the Round of 16 on Saturday at 2 a.m. at the same venue.

The Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur native aims to secure the country’s second gold medal, potentially marking her final appearance in the Olympics.