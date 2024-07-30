Peaty contracts Covid after winning silver

PARIS, France (AFP) — Adam Peaty tested positive for Covid at the Paris Olympics on Monday, the British team said, a day after winning silver in the 100m breaststroke despite apparently feeling under the weather.

The decorated 29-year-old “is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming program,” according to a Team GB statement.

“Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his men’s 100m breaststroke final,” it said.

“In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for Covid early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point.”

Peaty, who was the two-time reigning 100m champion, was edged out into second by just 0.02 secs by surprise winner Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in a thrilling race on Sunday.

There was no suggestion at the time that Peaty was unwell.

“As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy,” Team GB added.