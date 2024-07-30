Pampanga, San Juan, Rizal trip MPBL rivals

Pampanga and San Juan posted contrasting wins to keep their lofty spots in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season on Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The defending champion Pampanga Giant Lanterns weathered Zamboanga Master Sardines’ final assault to prevail, 82-79, and extend their hot streak to 19 after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The San Juan Knights, on the other hand, trounced the Davao Occidental Tigers, 87-65, to rise to 16-1, tying the idle Quezon Huskers while the Rizal XentroMall whipped Sarangani, 80-69, in the opener to climb to 11-9.

Powered by Michael Malonzo, a prized recruit from the National University Bulldogs, the Knights led by as far as 43-14 and never wavered to pull down the Tigers to 13-6.

Malonzo fired 21 points and grabbed four rebounds to earn Best Player honors over teammates Michael Calisaan (13 points, six rebounds, two steals), Arvin Gamboa (13 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Nikko Panganiban (12 points).

Davao, with only Keith Agovida and Mark Tallo posting double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, dropped to 13-6.

Pampanga saw Zamboanga threaten at 77-79 behind Jaycee Marcelino, but Jhaymo Eguilos scored the Giant Lanterns’ last five points to quell the uprising.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar shone for the Giant Lanterns anew with 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Archie Concepcion provided support with 15 points plus three assists and so did Kurt Reyson with 10 points and four rebounds.