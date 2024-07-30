Paalam, Bacyadan plunges into action

PARIS, France —Tokyo Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam and rookie Hergie Bacyadan launch their bids in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday at the North Paris Arena.

Bacyadan, who hails from Tabuk, Kalinga, is facing the biggest challenge of her life after being pitted against the top seed in Chinese Li Qian in the round-of-16 of the women’s 75kg class.

Paalam, on the other hand, collides with young but aggressive Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the round-of-16 of the men’s 57kg class in a fight the former garbage scavenger from Cagayan de Oro can’t afford to take lightly.

At 5-foot-10, the Chinese enjoys tremendous advantage over the 5-foot-6 Bacyadan which bodes well in her desire to complete her unfinished business in the Olympics.

She was a bronze medalist in the Rio de Janeiro Games and a silver finisher in the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games.

The well-mannered Paalam went through a lot of adjustments after going up from flyweight to featherweight but managed to survive all of them.

One thing going for both Paalam and Bacyadan is that they are going to the arena fully inspired by the win of Aira Villegas on Sunday.

Boxing has been a great source of pride, accounting for eight of the country’s 15 medals since it first competed in the biggest sports show on earth 100 years ago also here in the captivating French capital known for its iconic places and buildings and churches of great architectural designs.