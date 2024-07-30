Paalam, Bacyadan plunge into action

Olympic medalist Carlo Paalam and rising star Hergie Bacyadan shoot for spots in the quarterfinals when they tackle separate foes in the boxing competition of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday at the North Paris Arena in the French capital.

Paalam, a silver medalist in the previous Summer Games in Tokyo, will be stacked against 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Jude Gallagher of Ireland in the Round of the men’s 57-kilogram event at 9:30 p.m. (Manila time).

Bacyadan, for her part, will tackle Tokyo silver medalist Li Quan of China in the Round of 16 of the women’s 75-kg class at 6:04 p.m. (Manila time).

Paalam will be competing with fire in his eyes.

After missing the gold medal in Tokyo, the 26-year-old puncher is determined to emerge a champion not just for himself but also for his young family back in Bukidnon.

In fact, when he booked his ticket to Paris during the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok last June, he brought along his wife, Earlshane, and baby daughter, Celeste, for added motivation.

“It’s a big deal that we had a baby. I want to give my best for my wife and child,” said Paalam, who was spotted shadow boxing inside the Athletes Village a day before plunging into action.

In his social media post, Paalam declared his readiness to finally win an Olympic gold medal.

“I know that the battle will not be easy. All boxers here are champions in their respective countries. But I am ready to give everything I can for the Filipinos,” said Paalam, who fell prey to world champion Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals of the 19th Asian Games in China last year.

Meanwhile, Bacyadan, the fighting pride of Kalinga, is facing an uphill battle as the 34-year-old Li is coming in as an Asian Games gold medalist aside from being a bronze medalist in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 and silver medalist in the 17th Asian Games in Incheon in 2014.

But Bacyadan, a former vovinam fighter, refused to get intimidated by her seasoned foe, who stands at 5-foot-11 with longer reach.

“The pressure is great but all I need to do is focus. I can’t let myself worry about unnecessary things,” said Bacyadan, who will be making her Olympic debut.

“I won’t be able to promise the outcome of my matches but I can assure you I will give my all for the country.”