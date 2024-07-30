ON TO THE NEXT: Omega aims to build a dynasty after historic win at MWI

Omega Esports is setting its sights on even greater achievements following its female squad, Omega Empress, clinching victory at the Mobile Legends: Women's Invitational 2024 last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The team, featuring Cebuana players Ayanami, Keishi, Amoree, Shinoa, and Meraaay, achieved a stunning triumph by sweeping Team Vitality 3-0 in the grand finals.

This landmark win not only secured Omega Empress a significant share of the $500,000 prize pool but also marked the first time a Philippine team has won gold in this prestigious multi-title esports tournament. "What we did was history. But that is over, we already did that," said Omega Esports Chief Marketing Officer Froi Endaya. "The next thing that we should target is to do a dynasty. Consistency and greatness. That is my challenge to the team. We need to level up and on to the next."

While Omega Esports has long been a powerhouse in Mobile Legends, this is the first time the Philippines has won a major international tournament for female Mobile Legends players. Endaya hopes this victory will pave the way for more female esports players. "Hopefully [the win] triggers more teams, organizations, and more people to field in female Esports players," Endaya noted. "This has a huge impact not only to women but to our country. Hopefully, there would be a professional league for [female] teams."