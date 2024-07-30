NHA grants moratorium for Carina-stricken beneficiaries

National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai, on Tuesday said they will implement a month-long moratorium on housing amortization and lease payments for affected NHA housing beneficiaries from the National Capital Region (NCR), Regions III and IV, by the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Tai said NHA Memorandum Circular No. 2024-055, indicated that all housing loan amortization and lease payments of residential accounts falling due from 1 to 31 July 2024 is suspended. Consequently, the regular amortization and lease payment will resume on 1 August 2024. Settled amortization within the moratorium period will be applied according to the existing payment plan.

Meanwhile, delinquency or additional interest charges are also on hold from 1 July 2024 to 31 December 2024. Penalties and interest charges for delinquent residential accounts for the same beneficiaries shall resume on 1 January 2025.

“Since the NHA one-month moratorium will be automatically granted to existing residential accounts in affected areas, there is no need for our housing beneficiaries to apply for it,” Tai said.

He added that committed to uplifting the lives of housing beneficiaries, NHA continuously develops and implements new policies considerate to its clientele — the informal settler families, the government employees, former rebels, indigenous people and calamity survivors.