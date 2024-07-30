New world champ rues denied vitamins request

Before his sensational victory on hostile ground last Sunday, Pedro Taduran asked his mother to reach out to municipal leaders in his hometown of Libon in Albay for a small budget meant to purchase supplements.

Taduran, who mauled Ginjiro Shigeoka en route to a ninth-round stoppage last Sunday in Otsu City, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the request, apparently, fell on deaf ears.

“My mother was told that the request could not be granted,” said Taduran, who was awarded the coveted International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown for his smashing win.

But next week, when he makes a homecoming trip there, a red carpet will roll out to honor the country’s newest boxing hero.

Taduran is being managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy, who have gone the extra mile in making sure the Bicolano banger receives solid support.

But Taduran swears additional support will always be appreciated since boxers like himself risk their lives in their hunt for fame and fortune.

“A fighter has to be in perfect condition when fighting for a world title so that the risk of getting injured is low.”

And even if they are in great shape, accidents do happen and Shigeoka is one example.

After getting hit by Taduran’s hard rights and lefts, the third man on the ring had no choice but to pull the plug on his title-retention bid as the Filipino southpaw rained punches on him.

Shigeoka, who came into the bout with an unbeaten mark of 11-0 with nine knockouts, didn’t complain about the referee’s mercy halt.

In the end, as Shigeoka found comfort on the referee’s shoulders, his face was all puffed up.

He was stretchered out of the ring en route to a nearby hospital for tests.

Taduran said he felt relieved upon hearing that his victim has been cleared.

Meanwhile, his hometown is ramping up preparations for his much-awaited arrival as he has an appointment at the Games and Amusements Board on 5 August.

There is also a plan to honor him at the Senate for his feat that made Taduran the second reigning world champion. The other is fellow 105-pounder Melvin Jerusalem, holder of the World Boxing Council jewels.

Most probably, when he sets foot in Albay soon, Taduran is going to get more than just a pack of vitamins.

It’s only right.