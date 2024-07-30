Motorcycles-for-Hire bill hurdles lower chamber

The House of Representatives passed on final reading on Tuesday a proposed law seeking to regulate the use of motorcycles-for-hire as a public mode of transportation.

House Bill 10424, or the proposed “Motorcycles-for-Hire Act,” hurdled the lower chamber with 200-1-0 votes.

The House-approved measure aims to allow the use of motorcycles as a public utility vehicle, which could also carry and transport goods, including parcels and mail, apart from passengers.

In 2019, Congress tasked the Department of Transportation to conduct a pilot study on the utilization of motorcycle taxis as a safe means of public transportation. The study aims to assist the legislative body in expediting the drafting of a bill that would enable and regulate motorcycle-for-hires as another option for public transport.

Since then, motorcycle taxis have been the saving grace of commuters amid the worsening traffic.

HB 10424, if passed into law, would amend the Land Transportation and Traffic Code (RA 4136), which prohibits the use of two-wheeled vehicles for public transport.

The measure seeks to mandate the registration of motorcycles-for-hire with the Land Transportation Office to ensure the roadworthiness of all motorcycle-for-hire before their registration, or renewal of registration.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board would be mandated to regulate the operation of motorcycles-for-hire operating in areas where there are no operating digital platforms. The number of routes or units that may be allowed to operate shall be in accordance with the local public transport route plan recommended by the local government unit (LGU) concerned.

The bill also sets the requirements for the grant of a franchise or issuance of a Certificate of Public Convenience which include: a) Proof of Filipino citizenship, b) Financial capacity, c) LTO Certificate of Vehicle Registration, d) Insurance coverage, and e) Tax Identification Number or Certificate of Registration as Common Carrier.

The proposed legislation also requires the registration of Motorcycle Taxi Platform Providers (MTPPs) and Online E-commerce Platform Providers (OEPPs) with the Securities and Exchange Commission and sets forth the minimum accreditation requirements that must be maintained by these digital platforms.

It also provides a 60 kilometers per hour (60kph) speed limit for motorcycles-for-hire.

LTFRB is also tasked to prescribe the fares, surcharges, and other transportation fees that may be charged by operators, OEPPs, or MTPPs for motorcycle-for-hire services. The fare structure shall be set in consultation with the motorcycles-for-hire industry and subject to the approval of the Department of Transportation.

HB 10424 also holds the operator and the MTPP or OEPP jointly and solidarily liable for death, injuries, or damage to property that occurred in the course of operating a motorcycle-for-hire, with rights of subrogation against any party at fault.