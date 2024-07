LOOK: Over 40 Manila Electric Company (Meralco) employees participate in “Cleantramuros,” a weekly clean-up drive of the historic walled city organized by the Intramuros Administration. The One Meralco Foundation (OMF) donated cleaning materials such as brooms, dustpans, and trash bins for the event. Meralco also launched its Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operations in Intramuros to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal and preserve its heritage.

TDT Read the latest news at: tribune.net.ph.