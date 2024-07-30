Meralco employees join ‘Cleantramuros’ drive

More than 40 employees of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) participated in “Cleantramuros” — a weekly clean-up drive in the historic walled city of Intramuros as part of the company’s efforts to support Philippine tourism.

Led by the Intramuros Administration, the program also saw One Meralco Foundation donating cleaning materials such as brooms, dustpans and trash bins.

Meralco also kicked off its Anti-Dangling and Unauthorized Wire Attachments Operations in Intramuros City to help improve the aesthetic appeal and preserve the heritage of the popular tourist site.