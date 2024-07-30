Lhuillier launches new ridesharing player ‘Xpress’

One of the notable financial services providers in the country, Cebuana Lhuillier has expanded their horizon and joined the transportation business following the launch of Xpress, the newest ridesharing application that is bound to battle head to head with ride-hailing app giants.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jean Lhuillier, chairman of Xpress, said Xpress is a Filipino-owned ridesharing app offering 2-wheel and 4-wheel ride options.

Backed by Cebuana Lhuillier, he said Xpress is dedicated to providing reliable, convenient, and affordable transportation solutions.

With a focus on community empowerment and technological innovation, Lhuillier said Xpress aims to revolutionize the ridesharing industry in the Philippines.

"We are thrilled to launch Xpress in Metro Manila, bringing a new level of convenience and reliability to ridesharing. Our focus on technology and community support sets us apart, and we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of our driver partners and passengers," he added.

For his part, Cliff Cabungcal, president of Xpress, added, "Xpress is more than just a ridesharing app; it's a movement towards a more connected and empowered community. Our successful partnerships with LGUs, together with our commitment to developing entrepreneurship across the entire Philippines and our innovative approach to service delivery will redefine transportation and digital services in the Philippines."

To date, Cabungcal said about 3,000 partners are currently on board the app in Metro Manila, and they have active recruitment to augment the ridesharing industry of the country.

Cabungcal said Xpress offers both 2-wheel (Moto) and 4-wheel (Sedan) ride options, catering to the diverse needs of Metro Manila commuters.

Through a user-friendly app, passengers can easily book rides, enjoy competitive pricing, and experience high-quality service, as Xpress aims to redefine ridesharing by leveraging advanced technology and a deep understanding of the local market.

Unique features

He said Xpress sets itself apart with several unique features designed to enhance the user experience.

“The Scan & Ride feature, successfully operating in Boracay since early 2024, allows passengers to scan a QR code and instantly book a ride. Xpress also offers scheduled bookings, enabling users to plan rides, and recurring bookings for regular commutes. Furthermore, Xpress prides itself on being the fastest ridesharing service, ensuring minimal wait times and efficient travel,” he said during his presentation.

To date, Cabungcal said Xpress is proud of its successful partnerships with Boracay and El Nido LGUs, significantly improving local transportation.

“These collaborations have paved the way for smoother travel experiences for both locals and tourists. Xpress is excited to announce upcoming expansions to the program in the coming months, with three more destinations to be named in the coming weeks, further enhancing its footprint across the Philippines.

Moreover, he said Xpress is dedicated to empowering its driver partners through various initiatives.

The app’s 'Ride for Xpress' program offers upskilling opportunities in Road Safety, Customer Service, Emergency Response Training, and Entrepreneurial & Financial Education, in partnership with KaNegosyo Center.

“This initiative helps drivers transition from merely driving to becoming entrepreneurs, enhancing their livelihoods and contributing to the community's economic growth,” according to Cabungcal.