Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas at PIA

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) National Capital Region Director Maria Lourdes Agustin on Tuesday elaborated the department’s projects and plans at the 10th Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas held at the Philippine Information Agency in Quezon City.

Agustin said DILG’s Strategic Plan designed for 2023 to 2028 under the U.N.I.T.E. Agenda.

“U for unleashing maximum potentials of good governance (of local goverment units). N for nourishing the bond of LGUs, I for intensifying efforts to ensure peace and safety. T for transform governance through technology and E for enhance technological knowledge of all LGUs,” Agustin explained.

She added that DILG’s U.N.I.T.E. Agenda was the department’s response to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s call for the country and its citizens to work as one to overcome the numerous challenges ahead and for the development of the country.

Agustin said that they are also guided by a data-driven and expansive capability programs to help LGUs cope up with the advance time.

Giving of Seal of Local Governance, Agustin said, encouraged LGUs to do and serve better their constituents.