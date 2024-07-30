JV tells San Juan LGU: Address animal neglect incidents

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito called on the local government of San Juan City to hold those responsible accountable for the drowning of animals in its pound during typhoon “Carina.”

Ejercito stressed that local officials should protect animals under their care.

“Animals, whether pets or strays, deserve our compassion and protection,” he stated. “Facilities, especially government-funded ones, must provide proper care,” said the senator.

“It’s unacceptable that these animals weren’t rescued. This shows a serious failure in emergency preparedness,” he added.

The lawmaker’s statements come after a video of abandoned dogs and animals in cages — appeared to be dead due to drowning — in the city pound went viral on social media.

Ejercito urged the city to investigate and prevent similar incidents.

To recall, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) condemned the “obvious neglect” of the pound’s staff and urged San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora to hold responsible individuals accountable.

PAWS stressed that animal shelters should be models of humane care, complying with the Animal Welfare Act. They urged the city to assist private rescuers who took in surviving animals.

Meantime, the San Juan City government announced an investigation into the matter, vowing to hold those responsible accountable.