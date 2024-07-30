IFO siphoning in Bataan waters still hangs

Although racing against time, the Philippine Coast Guard and the salvor of the sunken MT Terra Nova have yet to start siphoning the industrial fuel oil (IFO) that had been stuck and leaking underwater, causing a minimal oil spill and sheen in the vicinity waters off Limay, Bataan.

On Tuesday, PCG commandant, Admiral Gil Gavan, said the sealing of the remaining valves of the IFO tanks is not yet finished as of Tuesday.

“Sealing of the valves is very sensitive. Sealing of all valves is not yet done. We are very careful in doing that because that could compromise the integrity of the sunken vessel,” Gavan told reporters in Filipino.

“Hopefully we can start the siphoning by Wednesday,” he added.

As of 29 July, the PCG said divers of the salvor, Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc., have sealed a total of 14 valves, and 24 valves are still waiting to be watertight.

Meanwhile, Gavan said his personnel on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey and observed very minimal and unnoticeable oil sheens in the shoreline of Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, and Cavite.

According to the International Tanker Owners Pollution Federation Limited (ITOPF), social media reports showcasing videos and pictures of oil sheen/oil spills were unindicative of the actual aerial view.

“The water is clear along the coastline except from the very thin oil sheens at ground zero where MT Terra Nova sank. The sheen may dissipate. Generally, everything is under control and the PCG is on top of the situation,” the PCG commandant said.

Gavan said siphoning off the IFO would take seven days.

According to Harbor Star, the plan to siphon 300,000 liters of IFO is enough to gain buoyancy and safely tow the sunken vessel to a safe site where the rest of the IFO will be cleared.