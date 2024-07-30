House findings can be used as add'l proof by ICC — lawmaker

The findings of the series of probes of the House Committee on Human Rights into the so-called extrajudicial killings (EJK) allegedly committed by the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte could be used as additional evidence for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) prosecutors, who are also investigating the bloody war on drugs.



Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan Fernandez floated the suggestion following the panel's hearing on Monday, during which former senator Leila de Lima expressed concerns about the thoroughness and impact of local investigations into the bloody drug war of the previous administration.



"The outcome of this investigation can be used in filing in different courts, and can be used also as evidence in the ICC," said Fernandez, chairperson of the House Committee on Public Order and Safety.



De Lima, one of the fiercest critics of Duterte's brutal anti-narcotics campaign, dauntlessly tagged the erstwhile president as the "mastermind" of the EJK that killed at least 7,000 people during his term.



Local and international human rights organizations, however, estimated that the death toll exceeded 30,000, affecting predominantly low-income families and communities.



"We are an independent body, and we are discussing this thoroughly. It will be dependent on the chairman what to do with the committee report. And that can be used by anybody, particularly those victims of the [war on drugs]," added Fernandez, indicating a willingness to cooperate with the ICC, unfazed by Malacanang's opposing stance.



Marcos has been rigid about blocking the ICC's investigation into his predecessor's war on drugs, saying it has no authority to meddle with the Philippines. He also claimed that insisting on such a probe is a "threat" to the country's sovereignty.



Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra maintained on Tuesday that the Philippines would not cooperate with the ICC. However, he admitted that they could not stop the prosecutors of the Hague-based court from interviewing persons of interest or "suspects" of the purported crime, which he did not disclose.



The ICC has resumed its investigation into Duterte's alleged crime against humanity after it was put on hold in November 2021 under the Philippines' request.



The country attempted to block the ICC probe but it was later denied by the appeal chamber of the ICC.



Citing a supposed document from the ICC, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier said that Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Oscar Albayalde, both of whom served as PNP chief under Duterte's watch, are among those tagged as suspects in the ongoing investigation.



Albayalde, who testified during Monday's hearing, however, told the committee that he is "ready" to face the ICC. Albayalde, however, said he has yet to receive any communication from the ICC.



"If your human rights are being respected here, it's just right that you have to receive communication concerning such ICC documents," he said.



The former PNP chief also prayed that the ICC "won't allow itself to be used in politicking."