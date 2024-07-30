GOLD RUSH BEGINS: Scheffler hunts for ‘special’ Olympic title

PARIS, France (AFP) — Scottie Scheffler is hoping to crown a brilliant season with a “special” gold medal as the golf world No. 1 prepares to tee off at his first Olympics.

The American has won six PGA Tour titles this year, including his second Masters green jacket and his second Players Championship trophy.

Scheffler will head into Thursday’s opening round of the men’s Olympic event at Le Golf National, the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup, as one of the favorites.

“It’s not very often you get to compete in the Olympics, so to be able to have a medal for the rest of your life would be very special,” the 28-year-old said on Monday.

“If I don’t, my life is certainly not going to end but it would be extremely special to have a gold medal and it’s definitely one of the reasons why I’m here this week.”

“I loved going to watch table tennis yesterday but that’s not why I showed up. I try to place an equal amount of value on all the tournaments I play.”

Golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games after a 112-year absence, but several top players pulled out of the tournament in Brazil.

Many stars blamed fears surrounding the Zika virus, although Rory McIlroy said he did not think the sport belonged in the Games and that he would not even watch it.

The Northern Irishman had changed his tune by the time of the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago and will also compete in France.

“I think there’s always been weird situations surrounding the Olympics — the first one with Zika virus, and last one with Covid being a factor. I think that certainly had an effect on the Games,” Scheffler said.

“And this year kind of being the first one where it will be fairly normal.”

Scheffler is part of a formidable USA team also featuring reigning champion Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

Schauffele is expected to be his biggest threat for gold after shedding his nearly-man tag in golf’s biggest events with his maiden major title at this year’s PGA Championship, before lifting another at the British Open earlier this month.

“I love seeing people like him (Schauffele) have success because he does it the right way — he works hard,” added Scheffler, who will be the first man to play in the Olympic golf while world No. 1.

“He’s not full of himself. We were playing a practice round today and I was actually thinking about it like, ‘Man, Xander is the exact same today after winning tournaments as he was if he had lost the tournament by one.’”