FBI under fire: allegations of perjury and misleading info in Trump assassination attempt

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) faces scrutiny over allegations of perjury and misleading statements regarding the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe revealed that Trump's security detail was unaware of the gunman on the roof until the attack began. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had been identified as a "suspicious person" but not as an immediate threat. This lapse in communication and security measures has sparked significant criticism and led to the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Compounding the controversy, Elon Musk and Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, have accused the FBI of misrepresenting the shooter's social media activity. Musk has suggested that the FBI leadership may have committed perjury, while Torba claims that the FBI's characterization of Crooks's social media accounts as extremist is inconsistent with the information Gab received. According to Torba, the account allegedly associated with Crooks was pro-Biden and aligned with more progressive views, contradicting the FBI's claims of anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

The FBI's investigation into the July 13 attack, which resulted in Crooks being shot dead by a Secret Service sniper, has also faced criticism for failing to establish a clear motive. Despite interviewing numerous individuals connected to Crooks and examining his online activity, the bureau has yet to pinpoint a definitive reason behind the attack. This has led to further public and political scrutiny of the FBI's handling of the case.

As the investigation continues, these allegations against the FBI add a complex layer to an already fraught situation, raising questions about transparency and accountability within federal law enforcement agencies.

(Credits: Chris Lefkow, Agence France-Presse)

Please note: The statements and claims made by Elon Musk and Andrew Torba reflect their personal views and are part of ongoing public discourse.