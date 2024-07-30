Embracing digitalization key to DAILY TRIBUNE’S sustainability, progress

In the dynamic landscape of modern media, the shift towards digitalization has become more than a trend — it’s a necessity.

For the DAILY TRIBUNE, one of the Philippines’ leading dailies with an omni-media presence, digitalization is not just a strategy but a pathway to sustainability and progress. This transition marks a significant evolution in how news is consumed, produced and disseminated, aligning with global trends and the ever-changing preferences of the audience.

The imperative of digitalization

Digitalization has revolutionized the media industry, transforming the way content is delivered and consumed. For the DAILY TRIBUNE, which is celebrating its 24th anniversary, this shift is essential in staying relevant and competitive.

In an age where information is instantaneous and audiences are increasingly moving online, maintaining a purely traditional print presence is no longer viable. Embracing digital platforms ensures that the DAILY TRIBUNE can reach a broader audience, including the tech-savvy younger generation who prefer consuming news through their smartphones and other digital devices.