DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center: A lifeline for MSMEs

SM Supermalls and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have joined forces to create a beacon of hope for Micro-, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Typhoon Carina. The DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses stay afloat, recover, and rebuild.
Located in more than 20 SM Malls across Metro Manila and the typhoon-stricken provinces, these centers provide a safe place and supportive environment for MSMEs to continue operations. With free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and phone access, entrepreneurs can maintain communication with clients and suppliers, ensuring business continuity.
Recognizing the financial challenges faced by affected MSMEs, the Care Centers, through DTI, offer recovery assistance through DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program, subject to eligibility and documentary requirements, and to also explore MSME loan programs from (Small Business) SB Corporation to jumpstart recovery efforts. Additionally, DTI business counselors are on-site to provide expert guidance on recovery strategies and business continuity planning.
The DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center is a pioneering initiative, serving as an alternative to the advisory and counseling services provided by DTI Negosyo Service Centers, ensuring uninterrupted support despite the typhoon’s impact. This collaborative effort is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by SM and DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual last July 1, which formalized the partnership to support MSMEs in times of crisis.
By providing essential support to help business owners get back on their feet, the DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center is more than just a relief effort; it is a catalyst for economic recovery and nation-building.
SM Supermalls, owned by SM Prime Holdings, is the leading mall developer and operator in the Philippines. As a staunch advocate for MSMEs, SM Supermalls is dedicated to helping Filipino entrepreneurs succeed. Should your business need assistance, you can visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/story.php? story_fbid=888047583350681 &id=100064363432709 & mibextid= WC7FNe& rdid=NcAxeAfuaygQkRzK for a list of participating malls. Or should you wish to join our thriving marketplace across 80+ malls nationwide. Visit www.smsupermalls.com/sm-for-msmes/ to download your MSME application or email us at customercare@smsupermalls.com