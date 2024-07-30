DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center: A lifeline for MSMEs

SM Supermalls and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have joined forces to create a beacon of hope for Micro-, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Typhoon Carina. The DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help businesses stay afloat, recover, and rebuild.

Located in more than 20 SM Malls across Metro Manila and the typhoon-stricken provinces, these centers provide a safe place and supportive environment for MSMEs to continue operations. With free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and phone access, entrepreneurs can maintain communication with clients and suppliers, ensuring business continuity.