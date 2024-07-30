DTI, SM collab to help typhoon-affected MSMEs stay afloat

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and SM Supermalls have joined forces to create the DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center that offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to help micro-, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by Typhoon Carina to stay afloat, recover, and rebuild.

Located in more than 20 SM Malls across Metro Manila and typhoon-stricken provinces, these centers provide a safe place and supportive environment for MSMEs to continue operations. With free Wi-Fi, charging stations, and phone access, entrepreneurs can maintain communication with clients and suppliers, ensuring business continuity.

Recognizing the financial challenges faced by affected MSMEs, the Care Centers, through DTI, offer recovery assistance through DTI’s Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program, subject to eligibility and documentary requirements, and also explore MSME loan programs from (Small Business) SB Corporation to jumpstart recovery efforts. Additionally, DTI business counselors are on-site to provide expert guidance on recovery strategies and business continuity planning.

The DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center is a pioneering initiative, serving as an alternative to the advisory and counseling services provided by DTI Negosyo Service Centers, ensuring uninterrupted support despite the typhoon's impact. This collaborative effort is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by SM and DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual last 1 July, which formalized the partnership to support MSMEs in times of crisis.

By providing essential support to help entrepreneurs get back on their feet, the DTI-SM MSME Calamity Recovery Care Center is more than just a relief effort, it is a catalyst for economic recovery and nation-building.

SM Supermalls, owned by SM Prime Holdings, is the leading mall developer and operator in the Philippines. As a staunch advocate for MSMEs, SM Supermalls is dedicated to helping Filipino entrepreneurs succeed.