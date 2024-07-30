DPWH aims to mitigate NCR flooding by 80%

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan on Tuesday said that the government aims to mitigate flood in Metro Manila by 70 to 80 percent on the back of ongoing and upcoming drainage projects.

Bonoan said this in an interview with Palace reporters after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told DPWH in their sectoral meeting in Malacañan to not only address the flow of floodwaters but also to impound initially the floodwaters in watershed areas.

“We believe that by addressing the drainage program and related concerns, we can mitigate 70 to 80 percent of the flooding problems in Metro Manila,” Bonoan told reporters.

He emphasized that while a significant portion of the problem could be resolved, not all flooding issues would be completely addressed within the current administration's term.

“The President’s plan for us is to maximize whatever we can accomplish during the remaining years of this administration,” Bonoan added.

He highlighted that projects like the Marikina Dam and the Karaniaki spillway have been part of the master plan since the time of former President Marcos Sr., but have faced delays due to socio-political issues.

Despite these challenges, Bonoan remains optimistic about making substantial progress after he admitted that the master plan on flood management in Metro Manila is not even 30 percent complete, more than a decade after it was approved.

In 2012, the Aquino administration approved a P351-billion flood management master plan aimed at addressing the flooding issues in the National Capital Region. This plan was considered the “most expensive and ambitious” of its time.

Then-DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson said that the complete implementation of this flood control plan would only be achieved by 2035 due to its scope and the scale of infrastructure required.

Recently, Tropical Cyclone Carina and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) caused widespread flooding, swollen rivers, landslides, and soil erosion in various regions, leading to loss of lives and property damage.

Following these weather events, several senators have criticized the execution of flood control projects, noting that these initiatives receive substantial funding from the national budget each year.

When asked if the current administration plans to continue with the flood control master plan initiated during the Aquino administration, Bonoan affirmed that it remains in effect.

"This is the master plan that we are implementing. The components laid out in the master plan are still in place,” Bonoan said in the Malacañang press briefing.

He noted that the plan includes the construction of additional dams and the Manggahan Control Gate Structure to manage floodwaters from the Sierra Madre and Laguna Lake.

Bonoan also pointed out that these are mega projects that require substantial resources and economic viability.

"We have approximately three and a half years left in this administration to advance these projects. Ideally, they would continue beyond our term,” Bonoan said.

The DPWH chief also emphasized that earlier flood control programs have made a substantial impact as floodwaters during Typhoon Carina has receded faster compared to what happened during Typhoon Ondoy.

Bonoan highlighted the importance of a holistic approach to flood mitigation, combining immediate engineering interventions with long-term river basin management.