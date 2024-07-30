digital docu program ‘Kara Docs’ launched

The award-winning group of GMA Public Affairs recently premiered its first digital documentary program, Kara Docs, hosted by veteran and premier documentarist Kara David.

Kara Docs gives faces to significant statistics on social issues. It amplifies the subjects’ voices as Kara David immerses herself in their lives. The program promises to be an informative and powerful collection of short documentaries, which aims to shed light on pressing social issues. A sneak peek of the first episode was aired on Unang Hirit last 29 July with its full episode to be uploaded on GMA Public Affairs’ YouTube channel at 5 p.m.

Known for her impactful and life-changing stories, Kara presents these stories with journalistic integrity but also with compassion and empathy, so viewers can witness the realities faced by many and create a connection that goes beyond mere numbers and headlines.

For her first story, Kara went to Sitio Iligan where residents fumble in the dark because until now they have yet to have power supply.

In today’s fast-changing world, a power bank should always come in handy. But in some places in the Philippines, charging devices are not within reach. One must trek pathless mountains and traverse rivers just to charge their phones.

July, a native Dumagat, is often tasked with collecting the cellphones of his community in Sitio Iligan. He travels down to the foot of the mountain to charge the mobile phones. They rely on a small house powered by government electricity to recharge their devices.

But their struggle doesn’t end with powering up their phones. In a remote place such as theirs, reception is almost like finding a needle in a haystack. July climbs to the higher parts of the mountain just to catch some signal and call his family and workplace.

Anne, another resident of the Sitio, ensures her cellphone and power bank are never drained, as these devices serve as her light during the nights she watches over her newborn child. She also stays alert for any signal, waiting for calls from her husband who works far away from their home.

How come Sitio Iligan has no electricity?