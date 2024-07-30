DFA-China ‘note exchange’ paves way for RoRe mission

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) maintains that the Philippine government did not issue a prior notification to China regarding its recent regular resupply and rotational (RoRe) mission to Ayungin Shoal.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, however, stated that the Philippine government “exchanged information” with its Chinese counterparts regarding the RoRe mission to the BRP Sierra Madre.

“We will, of course, continue our resupply missions. On the issue of notification, I think the more accurate term is the exchange of information which is exactly what we did with China — both of us,” Manalo told reporters during the joint press briefing for the fourth Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday.

“The fact that the resupply [mission] was a relative success, I think, indicates that it is something that we are committed to pursuing in the succeeding resupply missions, provided, of course, that China also adheres to the understanding,” he added.

Over the weekend, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed that the Philippines was able to deliver fresh supplies to its personnel at the BRP Sierra Madre under the supervision of the China Coast Guard.

Mao also noted that the entire process was monitored by the China Coast Guard and that the Philippine government had notified them of the resupply mission in advance.

Over the weekend, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed that the Philippines was able to deliver fresh supplies to its personnel at the BRP Sierra Madre under the supervision of the China Coast Guard.

“After confirming on-site that the Philippine vessel carried only humanitarian living necessities, the Chinese side let the vessel through,” she said.

It was 21 July, when the DFA announced that the Philippines and China agreed on an arrangement for the country’s rotation and resupplying mission to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

According to the DFA, the “understanding” was achieved after a “series of consultations following the frank and constructive discussions between the two sides during the 9th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea in Manila on 2 July 2024.”

“Both sides continue to recognize the need to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and manage differences through dialogue and consultation and agree that the agreement will not prejudice each other’s positions in the South China Sea,” it said.

China claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard and China Coast Guard and militia vessels have significantly increased.

Beijing has been consistent in insisting on its territorial rights on Ayungin Shoal, demanding the Philippines tow the BRP Sierra Madre in the area.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II ship, is a permanent station for the Philippines’ military personnel in Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal.

The Ayungin Shoal became a point of contention between the two countries due to their overlapping claims in the low-tide elevation feature in the West Philippine Sea.

Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the Ayungin Shoal is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.