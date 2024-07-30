Deadly Rocket Attack

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel's military has conducted a targeted airstrike on a Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut, reportedly aiming at a senior militant commander linked to the recent rocket attack on the Golan Heights. The assault on 30 July 2024, follows an incident where rockets fired from Hezbollah-controlled areas resulted in the deaths of 12 children and teens. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned the attack, stating that Hezbollah had "crossed the red line."

The Israeli airstrike, which struck the southern suburb of Haret Hreik, caused significant damage to several buildings. While the full extent of the impact on Hezbollah’s leadership is unclear, a source close to the group confirmed that a leading commander was the target. This military action comes amid escalating tensions, including ongoing cross-border clashes and further rocket attacks that have heightened the conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

(Sources: Bassem Mroue and Tia Goldenberg, AP; AFP)