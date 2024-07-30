Davao’s tribal delicacies focus of Kadayawan festival

DAVAO CITY — Apart from the most-awaited events in the 39th Kadayawan Festival next month, the city government here will also be launching the “Pananam sa Kadayawan Food and Products Fair,” a new activity for the festival, to showcase the different delicacies and products of Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes.

Jennifer Romero, the head of the City Tourism Operations Office, said that they wanted to highlight the mouthwatering food and products crafted by the 11 tribes through the Pananam which will run from 9 to 18 August.

“We want to showcase the foods that the 11 tribes have to offer, and immerse both the visitors of the City and the Dabawenyos to the food and products of the 11 tribes. A mega tent will be set up in the middle of Magsaysay Park in the Kadayawan Village where the 11 ethnolinguistic tribes will display their food and products,” she added.

Deputy Pamikiren Latip Arumpac Jr., the deputy mayor of the Bangsa Iranun, assured the public that even if majority of their products will be displayed in the Pananam, the houses in the Kadayawan Village will continue displaying some of their food and products.

Dabawenyos and visitors alike are invited to take part in a feast of flavors in the “Pananam sa Kadayawan,” and to buy of the products crafted by the 11 tribes during the event.

The 39th Kadayawan Festival will officially open on 8 August.