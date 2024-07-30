Clash of titans looms in V-League

A clash of collegiate champions highlights the second playdate of the 2024 V-League Collegiate Challenge as University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) titlist National University faces long-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) king University of Perpetual Help Dalta System today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The match, set at 10 a.m., also ushers in another explosive four-game bill, offering fast, high-octane action from the country’s premier collegiate players.

This exciting matchup marks a new era for the Bulldogs, who will be without three-time Spikers’ Turf and two-time UAAP Best Setter Owa Retamar and ace spiker Nico Almendras.

In their absence, UAAP Season 86 Boys’ Volleyball Finals Most Valuable Player Jeff Gallego, the standout setter of the Bullpups last season, is expected to take the spotlight as he makes his collegiate debut.

The Altas, on the other hand, are entering a new chapter as they seek to move forward without Louie Ramirez, who has played out his eligibility with the Las Piñas-based squad.

Meanwhile, a rivalry game between top UAAP schools Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas is expected to draw attention, with the Golden Spikers playing without two-time UAAP MVP Josh Ybanez, who is currently committed to the Alas Pilipinas squad. They clash at 12 noon.

In the women’s division, the FEU Lady Tamaraws will square off against fellow UAAP school UP Fighting Maroons at 3 p.m., while defending V-League champions St. Benilde Lady Blazers battle the UE Lady Warriors.

The Lady Blazers face a tough matchup as they will be without the talented quartet of Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual, Michelle Gamit and Jade Gentapa, who have all transitioned to the pro ranks with ZUS Coffee in the Premier Volleyball League.