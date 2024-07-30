Chemical, ingredients distributor unveils sustainable solutions

Brenntag, the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, recently showcased its array of breakthrough sustainable solutions at BUGSO (Brenntag Unleashes Growth, Success, and Opportunities), an immersive innovation experience held at Whitespace Makati.

The event marked Brenntag’s 25th year in the Philippines and its upcoming 150th anniversary globally.

The groundbreaking showcase at BUGSO, which was derived from the Tagalog word “bugso” which means “coming in great numbers” highlighted Brenntag’s promise to equip businesses with reliable raw material sourcing and formulation solutions, as well as chemical products and distribution services, technical support, market insights, and regulatory guidance.

With this holistic support, manufacturers and business owners can address the pressing need to grow their businesses sustainably while effectively tackling challenges in their operations to ensure longevity.

Convergence of fun and innovations

Unlike typical trade shows, BUGSO was a unique convergence of fun, innovation, and opportunity. Industry partners embarked on a guided tour to explore the following interactive stations, featuring Brenntag’s breadth of cutting-edge offerings spanning different industries from food and nutrition to beauty and personal care, pharma to material sciences, water treatment to manufacturing processing aids.

Brenntag brought in its extensive formulation expertise through the Beauty & Personal Care station, which offered guests the opportunity to customize their own skin product using innovative and high-quality skin-caring and environment-friendly ingredients.

Following the first station, the Supply Chain station featured scenario-based stacking puzzle games to show straightforward solutions to complex sourcing and other Supply Chain related problems. This craftily communicated Brenntag’s dedication to simplifying business operations for enhanced efficiency for its partners, by taking the operational complexities for itself and managing these on their behalf.

Meanwhile, the Brenntag Essentials (BES) Water Treatment station demonstrated how water system technologies work.

Sustainable water use

As a solution provider for sustainable water use, Brenntag offers a full-line range of treatment solutions for every part of the water cycle to optimize water treatment processes and lessen environmental impact. These water technologies and solutions cover a wide range of applications and industries.

Showcasing an interactive laboratory setup, the Pharma station highlighted Brenntag as a trustworthy health solutions partner; offering premium pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, optimized vendor management, and reliable regulatory support so pharmaceutical producers can navigate rigorous documentation and regulatory compliance requirements.

Meanwhile, the Material Science station’s DIY workshop setup featured some of the materials Brenntag offers that help its business partners provide innovative and customer-relevant solutions. These materials include construction, coatings, polymer, plastics, and rubber for various applications.

Lastly, in the Food & Nutrition station, guests curated their products tailored to their preferences to show the product development process from ideation to execution.