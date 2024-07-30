‘Carina’ destroys P12-M crops in Cordillera

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Cordillera has recorded barely P12 million worth of damaged agricultural crops caused by the strong rains and winds of the recent typhoon “Carina.”

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System of the DA Cordillera reported that the totally damaged production areas planted with corn and high value crops was recorded at 129.78 hectares, the total production losses recorded at 34.47 metric tons valued at P11,927,151.25. According to the DA, it has recorded some 524 farmers affected by the typhoon and the Southwest monsoon.

The department stated it is now readying appropriate relief to the affected farmers to cope up. The DA is assuring them of provision of rice, corn and vegetable seeds. The farmers will also benefit from the Quick Response Fund of the DA to cover the rehabilitation of their farms.

DA Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Focal Person Crisante Rosario said they are currently gathering data on the number of farmers affected, the particular crops affected, and the number of hectares of production areas affected. This also includes affected livestock coming from reports from the local government units.

Rosario also stated that the DA’s Regional Field Office will have to jointly validate the reports for DA-CAR to identify what specific intervention may be provided to the affected farmers

The DA Cordillera has already prepositioned its seed reserve to include 204,564 kg. hybrid, inbred registered, and inbred certified rice seeds, 45,000 white and yellow corn seeds, and 564.70 upland and lowland seeds that may be distributed to the affected farmers in the region.

According to Agriculture department, the affected farmers may also avail of the Survival and Recovery loan or SURE program from the Agriculture Credit Policy Council and the crop insurance that the Philippines Crop Insurance Corp. will provide.