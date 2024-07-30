Carina crop damage in Cordillera over P11M

Baguio City, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) Cordillera has recorded approximately P12 million in agricultural crop damage caused by the strong rains and winds of Typhoon Carina.

The DA Cordillera’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Information System (DRRMIS) reported that 129.78 hectares of production areas planted with corn and high-value crops were totally damaged. Total production losses amounted to 34.47 metric tons, valued at P11,927,151.25. The DA has identified 524 farmers affected by the typhoon and the Southwest monsoon.

The department is preparing to provide relief to the affected farmers, including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds. Farmers will also benefit from the DA's Quick Response Fund (QRF) to support farm rehabilitation.

DA Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Focal Person Crisante Rosario stated that data is being gathered on the number of affected farmers, crops, and production areas. This includes livestock affected, based on local government unit reports.

Rosario added that the DA’s Regional Field Office will validate these reports to determine the specific interventions needed for the affected farmers.

The DA Cordillera has readied its seed reserve, including 204,564 kg of hybrid, inbred registered, and inbred certified rice seeds, 45,000 white and yellow corn seeds, and 564.70 kg of upland and lowland seeds for distribution. Affected farmers may also access the Survival and Recovery (SURE) loan program from the Agriculture Credit Policy Council (ACPC) and crop insurance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).