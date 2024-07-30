BingoPlus donates P10M for Carina relief at Cebu Carnival

BingoPlus celebrated its first BingoPlus Day outside Metro Manila with the theme “Cebu Carnival” held on 27 July, 2024 at the SM Seaside Sky Hall. The event marked several major milestones, including a P10-million donation from the BingoPlus Foundation to various communities affected by Typhoon Carina, the introduction of Kim Chiu as their newest brand ambassador, and a grand raffle draw for their Golden Ticket Campaign.

BingoPlus Foundation’s Typhoon Carina Relief Efforts

The festivities began with Celeste Jovenir, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability of DigiPlus, BingoPlus' parent company, delivering a heartfelt message to the families and communities affected by Carina. During the Cebu Carnival, the company's foundation announced their commitment of P10 million to three beneficiaries: the Department of Social Welfare and Development Area Vocational Rehabilitation Center, the Philippine Accessible Disability Services, and the Municipality Of Dumanjug, Cebu.

“For the past few days, the Filipino people have witnessed how Metro Manila and other provinces in Luzon were flooded and affected by the recent typhoon Carina, ” said Andy Tsui, President of DigiPlus.

“With different areas now in a state of calamity, DigiPlus has decided to answer the call for help to all affected communities and families through the BingoPlus Foundation.”

Kim Chiu Joins BingoPlus

Celebrity Kim Chiu, who was announced as BingoPlus' new celebrity endorser, energized the audience with a showcase of her talent and charisma.

Tsui highlighted the newly forged partnership, praising Chiu's versatility and connection with the Filipino audience.

Chiu said, "As an entertainer, I am very honored to be part of the BingoPlus story and spread, of course, fun and entertainment and make people happy and smile.”

Golden Ticket Campaign and Events

BingoPlus also held their Golden Ticket campaign from 15-27 July, with participants getting the chance to win prizes worth up to P10 million in the final raffle draw during the main event.

The Cebu Carnival celebration began with a side event at Gaisano Mactan Island Mall, featuring performances by Tony Labrusca, P-pop groups YML and 3hSome, and appearances by Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo and other beauty queens.

The main event featured performances by artists including Zephanie, Jason Dy, G22, Yes My Love, Dia Mate, Yeng Constantino, and Erik Santos. The event was live-streamed on BingoPlus and ArenaPlus social media platforms.