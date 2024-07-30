Army worms’ infestation break out in MisOr

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The local government of El Salvador City is set to declare a state of calamity after army works attack hundreds of hectares of corn and rice fields in the city and neighboring towns in Misamis Oriental including hinterlands barangays of this city during the weekend.

Mayor Edgar Lignes in a report said the declaration of state of calamity is aimed to provide immediate assistance to farmers who are just recovering from the onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon.

Army worms devastated at least 420 hectares of corn and rice fields affecting 720 farmers in the hinterlands barangays of the city.

The mayor said initial assistance was already extended to the affected farmers.

The outbreak of the army worm infestation was also reported to have spilled over to the neighboring localities including the hinterland barangays of Cagayan de Oro City.

City Agriculturist Patrick Gonzales reported that at least 355 hectares of farmlands were attacked by the army worm infestation affecting 350 farmers.

Gonzales advised farmers to avoid planting corn rice and focus on cash crops like squash which are not vulnerable to armyworm attacks.

He also urged farmers to report army worm infestation in their farms so that necessary action will be undertaken by the city government.