APRI, TESDA upskill Batangas community with sewing training

AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), an Aboitiz Power Corporation subsidiary, sponsored a basic sewing skills and entrepreneurship training program in Sta. Elena, Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, made in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). APRI also donated 25 units of sewing machines and sewing start-up kits to help the beneficiaries in attaining a National Certification Level II in Dressmaking from TESDA and securing a livelihood.

The local barangay pledged continuous support in marketing assistance and stakeholder engagement to ensure project sustainability. APRI is a geothermal energy producer, delivering clean and renewable baseload power with a facility in Tiwi, Albay and another within the areas of Bay and Calauan, Laguna and Sto. Tomas, Batangas. Pictured are the proud graduates of the training program, along with their teachers and representatives from the Aboitiz Group.