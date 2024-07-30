Angeline Quinto sings OST from BTS Universe-based K-Drama “Begins ≠ Youth”

In a groundbreaking career move, Angeline Quinto now sings for a Korean drama series.

Her English version of the OST Take It All marks her first notable release since signing with her new record label, Universal Records Philippines.



Begins ≠ Youth, which premiered in April 2024, follows the compelling journeys of seven boys overcoming personal and family challenges in Songju-si.

This drama is based on the fictional story of “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” a narrative BTS has showcased through their albums, music videos, and other official content since 2015.



The song Take It All, originally performed by South Korean artist JEMMA, has been beautifully reimagined in English by the talented diva and PH’s pride Angeline Quinto.

This release is set to captivate both her fans and K-Pop enthusiasts in the Philippines and in South Korea as well.