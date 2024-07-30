Alice Guo's fingerprint analysis to be released 'within the day' — Comelec

The results of the fact-finding investigation against embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo are expected to be released within the day, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

“Ine-expect natin pagkatapos nitong araw na ito ay isu-submit na sa atin ng Investigating Panel yung kanilang recommendation sa Comelec En Banc upang alamin natin, mayroon ba talagang misrepresentation? May pagsisinungaling ba? At ano ang karampatang parusa kung mapapatunayang may ganoon nga (We expect that after this day, the Investigating Panel will submit their recommendation to the Comelec En Banc so that we can find out, was there really a misrepresentation? Was there lying? And what is the appropriate punishment if it is proven that there is such a thing),” Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told reporters.

“Gusto namin ma-examine kung lahat ng fingerprints na ba yan ay iisang tao (We want to examine if all fingerprints belong to a single persone),” Garcia added.

The official earlier ordered the creation of a fact-finding committee to probe into the candidacy of Guo in the 2022 national and local elections.

The committee was given two weeks to complete its investigation.

The poll body also met with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to share information regarding the probe.

Garcia also said the Comelec would coordinate with the Office of the Solicitor General.

The Comelec chief earlier said they may file an election-related offense case against Guo following the findings that she and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have matching fingerprints.

Garcia noted that the poll body may file charges “motu proprio” or on its own against Guo based on misrepresentation.