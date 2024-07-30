AirAsia brings actor Joel Torre’s JT’s Manukan on board

AirAsia Philippines made a significant impression during the pandemic with its “Airline of the Stars” campaign, which partnered with celebrities to promote local destinations.

This time, AirAsia is partnering with award-winning actor Joel Torre to bring on board the famous Bacolod Chicken Inasal, provided by JT’s Manukan Grille, which TasteAtlas has recognized as the 5th Best Chicken Dish in the World.

Showcasing Philippines’ best

The airline is once again going local to showcase the best of the Philippines.

Since the launch in 2018 of Santan, AirAsia’s well-known food and beverage brand, the airline has been recognized for offering the best value for money while maintaining world-class service and accommodating over 100 million passengers.

Because all AirAsia in-flight meals are Halal certified, you can be confident that they provide the greatest options and meet all of their guests’ dietary needs.

In partnership with JT’s Manukan Grille, they aim to improve AirAsia guests’ in-flight experience by adhering to the same key values of Mura (affordable), Malinis (clean), Masaya (joyful) and Masarap (delicious).

Skytrax victory

“Following our 15th Skytrax victory as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline, AirAsia Philippines remains committed to providing the best value for our clients while also helping local entrepreneurs. We have begun bringing the essence of Filipino workmanship on board through collaborations with local craftsmen, providing guests with Pinoy-made jewelry and clothes,” said AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla.

JT’s Manukan & Grille CEO Joel Torre stated that they are grateful and excited to work with AirAsia PH, as it will allow them to showcase their Chicken Inasal (grilled chicken) to travelers from all over the world.

Starting 23 July 2024, all passengers on AirAsia PH will be able to reserve JT’s Bacolod Chicken Inasal in advance through the AirAsia MOVE app or airasia.com.