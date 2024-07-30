7 Chinese arrested for credit card fraud

LOOK: The National Bureau of Investigation - Cyber Crime Division (NBI-CCD), led by NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, presented to the media the seven Chinese nationals apprehended in Paranaque and Quezon City for credit card fraud and bribery at a press conference on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. Dir. Santiago said that several individuals filed complaints with the NBI-CCD regarding the various schemes used by the suspect to their victims, such as vishing, smishing, phishing, click-baiting, pretexting, and whaling, which resulted in the unauthorized access and illegal use of their credit cards. ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







ANALY LABOR







