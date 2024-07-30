Photos

7 Chinese arrested for credit card fraud

LOOK: The National Bureau of Investigation - Cyber Crime Division (NBI-CCD), led by NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, presented to the media the seven Chinese nationals apprehended in Paranaque and Quezon City for credit card fraud and bribery at a press conference on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. Dir. Santiago said that several individuals filed complaints with the NBI-CCD regarding the various schemes used by the suspect to their victims, such as vishing, smishing, phishing, click-baiting, pretexting, and whaling, which resulted in the unauthorized access and illegal use of their credit cards.
LOOK: The National Bureau of Investigation - Cyber Crime Division (NBI-CCD), led by NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, presented to the media the seven Chinese nationals apprehended in Paranaque and Quezon City for credit card fraud and bribery at a press conference on Tuesday, 30 July 2024. Dir. Santiago said that several individuals filed complaints with the NBI-CCD regarding the various schemes used by the suspect to their victims, such as vishing, smishing, phishing, click-baiting, pretexting, and whaling, which resulted in the unauthorized access and illegal use of their credit cards.ANALY LABOR
Published on
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph