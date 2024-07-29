Villegas makes good impression

Aira Villegas delivered a preview of her skills, power and grit when she beat Yasmine Mouttaki of Morocco in the Round of 32 of the women’s 50-kilogram class at the North Paris Arena in Paris early Monday (Manila time).

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo was elated over Villegas’ unanimous victory, saying that it’s a solid start to her maiden Olympic campaign.

“Good start for Aira who won via unanimous decision against her Moroccan foe. She now enters the Round of 16,” Manalo said in a message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

With the win, Villegas is now in a collision course with Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria, in the Round of 16 on Friday at 2:16 a.m. (Manila time).

Villegas’ victory set a good tone for the five-man national boxing team that is still searching for its first Olympic gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics medalists Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial will launch their respective campaigns against separate foes on Tuesday.

Petecio, a silver medalist in the previous Summer Games, will face Jaismine Lamboria of India in the Round of 32 of the women’s 57-kg class while Marcial will tackle Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the Round of 16 of the men’s 80-kg event.

It’s going to be the moment of truth for Petecio, who reiterated her battle cry that she crafted when she was denied the gold medal in Tokyo three years ago.

“Walang hinto, hangga’t walang ginto,” said Petecio, who will climb the ring at 11:54 p.m. (Manila time).

Marcial, on the other hand, will vie in the Round of 16 after drawing a bye.